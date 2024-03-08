Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 18,952 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $165.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

