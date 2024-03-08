Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,914 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $132.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

