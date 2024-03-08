Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,179,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.