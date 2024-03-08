Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

