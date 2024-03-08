Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $236,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.0% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,139.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

