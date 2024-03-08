Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,486 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Exelon by 299.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 641,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,432,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.