Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock worth $29,088,185. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $286.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

