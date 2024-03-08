Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

GD opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.31. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

