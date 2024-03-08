Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.43 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $241.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

