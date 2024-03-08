Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.01 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 270.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,975 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

