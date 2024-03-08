Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.49 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

