Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $30.97 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,713 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $30,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

