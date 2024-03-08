Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.20 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of American Water Works worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

