Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.31 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

