Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $973.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $943.39 and a 200 day moving average of $866.22. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

