Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,150 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $342.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.33. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

