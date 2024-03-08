Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,155 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

