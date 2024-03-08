Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average is $223.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $790,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,430,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,436 shares of company stock worth $41,103,744. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.