Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 169,387 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.5 %

OLLI opened at $75.28 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.