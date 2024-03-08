Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 416,614 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 416,614 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.