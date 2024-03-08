Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 41,663 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of IDACORP worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. American Trust increased its stake in IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 726,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 335.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

