Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

RWAY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $546.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $9,957,116. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

