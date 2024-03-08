Russell Scott Klein Sells 3,198 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $24,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BigCommerce Price Performance
BIGC stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BigCommerce by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.