Russell Scott Klein Sells 3,198 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $24,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BigCommerce by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.