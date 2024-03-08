RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells $563,700.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,761.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $53.86 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

