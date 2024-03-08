Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys A$53,000.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider David Bottomley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($34,415.58).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 12th, David Bottomley bought 50,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

