Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.60 None Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years.
Saga Communications Price Performance
Saga Communications stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SGA
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.