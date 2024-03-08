Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces $0.60 None Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years.

Saga Communications stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

