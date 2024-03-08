Sandra Hook Purchases 40,000 Shares of NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) Stock

NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Hook acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).

NextEd Group Stock Performance

NextEd Group Company Profile

NextEd Group Limited provides educational services in Australia, Europe, and South America. It operates through four segments: Technology & Design, International Vocational, Go Study, and Domestic Vocational. The Technology & Design segment offers face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

