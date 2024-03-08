SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

