SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.80.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 14.42%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
