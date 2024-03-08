Sanford C. Bernstein Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $186.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.51. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,605,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,510,188,000 after purchasing an additional 529,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

