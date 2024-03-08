Sanj K. Patel Sells 5,582 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 0.28. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

