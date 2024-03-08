Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.79 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $1,196.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.87 or 0.05841496 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00064261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,673,081,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,404,583 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

