Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE:SVV traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. 322,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,664. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 646.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 68,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

