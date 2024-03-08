Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 29,039 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $49,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.