Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Allegion worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 234.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

