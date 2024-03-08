Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 190,254 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $7,039,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 202,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 224,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

