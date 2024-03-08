Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 388,955 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,955 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

