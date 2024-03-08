Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 438,834 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,834 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 7.10% of Stem worth $46,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,552 shares of company stock valued at $378,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Down 5.8 %

Stem stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

