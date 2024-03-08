Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,139.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.