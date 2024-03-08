Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

