Schroder Investment Management Group Has $36.65 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 335.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Clorox worth $36,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Clorox by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.77 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 244.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

