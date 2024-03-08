Schroder Investment Management Group Has $40.21 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $40,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $239.96 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,205. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

