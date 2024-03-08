Schroder Investment Management Group Has $46.53 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 112,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.95% of Kirby worth $46,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,147. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

