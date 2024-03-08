Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.20 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,379 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.04% of Masimo worth $48,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

MASI opened at $134.17 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

