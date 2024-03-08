Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 573,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,026,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,126,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.72 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 536.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

