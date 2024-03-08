Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 193,519 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

