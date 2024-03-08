Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 63,134 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $40,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $230.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

