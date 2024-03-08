Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of Equitable worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,471. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

