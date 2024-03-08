Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,925 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

