Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 152,425 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.53% of EastGroup Properties worth $41,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $91,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $180.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

