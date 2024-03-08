Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 152,425 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.53% of EastGroup Properties worth $41,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $91,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $180.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties
Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties
In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.