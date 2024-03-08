Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,694 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $41,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,477 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $342.91 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day moving average of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

